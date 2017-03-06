Maine State Library Hosts 3-D Printing Workshop
Once found only the realm of high-end manufacturing and research and development labs, 3-D printers have become much more accessible to artists and tinkerers with interest in design and fabrication. On Wednesday, March 15 at 1:00 PM, Maine State Library staff will hold an introductory session on 3-D printers in the library's UP Room maker space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
