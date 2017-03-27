Maine State Credit Union Employees Raise over $80,000 to End Hunger in Maine
March 27, 2017 - On March 21, Maine State Credit Union employees presented checks totaling over $82,000 to local food pantries and shelters located in Kennebec and Somerset counties to help put an end to hunger. Funds are raised throughout the year through events that include a 5k run/walk, bake sales and a live auction.
