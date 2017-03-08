Maine senator: House GOP healthcare plan hammers my state
Angus King Maine senator: House GOP healthcare plan hammers my state Liberals threaten to primary over Gorsuch Senate confirms Perry for Energy secretary MORE is raising warnings that the GOP's ObamaCare repeal bill will hammer his home state, urging fellow Maine Sen. Susan Collins Maine senator: House GOP healthcare plan hammers my state Dem super PAC runs ads against 'Trumpcare' House GOP leader: 'Everybody should get on board' with healthcare bill MORE "If you were designing a bill to hammer my state, it would be this bill," King, an Independent who caucuses with Democrats, said at a press conference Thursday.
