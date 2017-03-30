Maine schools need our help, but the wealthy don't need another tax cut
The voters of Maine sent a clear message to Augusta on Election Day when they passed Question 2 : Increase taxes on the rich so we can finally fully fund our public schools. Despite the clear message from the voters, I am amazed by the parade of corporate lobbyists lining the hallways and hearing rooms in Augusta demanding legislators overturn the will of the people.
