Maine schools need our help, but the ...

Maine schools need our help, but the wealthy don't need another tax cut

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The voters of Maine sent a clear message to Augusta on Election Day when they passed Question 2 : Increase taxes on the rich so we can finally fully fund our public schools. Despite the clear message from the voters, I am amazed by the parade of corporate lobbyists lining the hallways and hearing rooms in Augusta demanding legislators overturn the will of the people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar 16 Patriot 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Mar 11 Crusing 5
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
X Auburn city councilman put up building with n... Mar 3 J L Hatch Rd 1
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Mar 2 Thill 14
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC