Maine River Flow Advisory Commission ...

Maine River Flow Advisory Commission Meets in Augusta: Flood Risk Low, Drought Conditions Improved

The State's River Flow Advisory Commission met today in Augusta to discuss ice conditions across the state, flood risks and the ongoing drought. "It's mostly encouraging news today," said Maine Emergency Management Agency Director Bruce Fitzgerald.

