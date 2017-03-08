Maine Quality Counts Honors Several a...

Maine Quality Counts Honors Several at Annual Conference

Bangor Daily News

Maine Quality Counts , a member-driven nonprofit organization working to transform health and healthcare, is pleased to announce its honorees for the 14th Annual Quality Counts Conference, "In It Together," to be held at the Augusta Civic Center on April 5, 2017. The Lisa M. Letourneau, MD, Award for Excellence in Primary Care is awarded annually to the person or group in Maine who exemplifies a passion for primary care and its transformation.

