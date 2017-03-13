Maine police agencies share $1.1 million in confiscated cash
Federal officials are set to announce how $1.1 million in forfeited money from a massive marijuana grow operation will be distributed to Maine law enforcement agencies. The marijuana operation was concealed in the woods and bogs in Washington County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|11 hr
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC