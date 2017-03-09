Maine mogul buys, plans to reopen iconic midcoast lobster pound
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine - With a winning bid of $700,000, a Maine couple that owns more than two dozen restaurants and hotels across Maine and New Hampshire is buying an iconic midcoast restaurant. Danny and Carla Lafayette own 23 properties scattered across Maine, plus three more in New Hampshire.
