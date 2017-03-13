Maine Jewish Film Festival to have screenings in Portland, Waterville, Brunswick and Lewiston-Auburn
Featuring more than 30 films from around the world, the 2017 Maine Jewish Film Festival slated for March 18-25 is primed for another dynamic week of parties, guests and special events. Screenings in Portland, Waterville, Brunswick and Lewiston-Auburn, extend the festival's reach as one of the most highly anticipated cultural events in the state.
