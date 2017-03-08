Maine hopes to keep bringing in more ...

Maine hopes to keep bringing in more tourists

Expanding the state's tourism industry to help Mainers prosper is the subject of a two-day conference set to begin Tuesday. Workshops will focus on a proposed electric vehicle corridor, making the most out of Google Analytics and best practices for social media.

