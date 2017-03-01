Maine Employers and Job Seekers head to MAWI this Winter
In response to the growing need to connect employers and skilled job seekers, the Maine Department of Labor and its workforce partners have launched the Maine-at-Work Initiative to better educate each group about the many available recruitment and training resources. "One of the priorities of my Administration has been to bring prosperity to Maine's people with careers that pay good wages," stated Governor Paul R. LePage.
