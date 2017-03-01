Maine Employers and Job Seekers head ...

Maine Employers and Job Seekers head to MAWI this Winter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Maine

In response to the growing need to connect employers and skilled job seekers, the Maine Department of Labor and its workforce partners have launched the Maine-at-Work Initiative to better educate each group about the many available recruitment and training resources. "One of the priorities of my Administration has been to bring prosperity to Maine's people with careers that pay good wages," stated Governor Paul R. LePage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11) Feb 24 Phartoni 26
Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice? Feb 19 justgina 1
News Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto... Feb 13 bob49__68-RVN 1
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... Jan '17 Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan '17 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC