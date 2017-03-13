Maine Coastal Flight Center Named Cirrus Platinum Training Center

Brunswick, Maine / Trenton, Maine - January 26, 2017 - Maine Coastal Flight has been named a Cirrus Platinum Training Center by Cirrus Aircraft of Duluth, Minnesota. Cirrus Aircraft recognized both the Brunswick and Bar locations as a Platinum Training Center as they said "rest assured you are visiting a premier facility that prioritizes customer satisfaction above all else" as well as "their flight instructors are the most experienced and have shown a dedication to professional development".

