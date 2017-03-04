Maine can learn something about Pennsylvani's deer management mistakes
Here's a fascinating article about deer problems and issues in Pennsylvania. On Thursday, our legislature's IFW Committee hosted "deer day" hearing a bunch of bills focused on deer permits and other issues, including a bill to limit hunters to shooting bucks with tines of three inches or more on each side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|16 min
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|17 hr
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan '17
|Longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC