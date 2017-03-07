Maine business owner, a new US citizen, stands up for immigrants
A Waldoboro business owner from South America has become a U.S. citizen and wants to advocate for other immigrants and change negative perceptions of immigrants. Vero Poblete-Howell, originally of Santiago, Chile, was naturalized during a ceremony at the University of Southern Maine in Portland on Friday, March 3. Poblete-Howell owns Baobab Organics Inc., a small business that makes baby clothes and toys in Maine with sustainable materials from the U.S. With her husband and their business partner, she owns Cider Hill Farm, an event venue in downtown Waldoboro.
