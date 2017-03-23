Maine brewers seek legislative help
Probably Maine microbrews should have been served to the legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee as they hosted public hearings on a six-pack of bills designed to help this amazing industry to continue to expand. I'm sure the hearings would have been more fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC