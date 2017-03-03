Maine AG, Republicans take on advocates in ranked-choice voting court fight
Maine Attorney General Janet Mills and legislative Republicans told the state's high court on Friday that the ranked-choice voting system approved by voters in 2016 is unconstitutional, setting up a fight with advocates for the law. The system would apply in gubernatorial, congressional and legislative races with three or more candidates.
