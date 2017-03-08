Luncheon and a Show tickets a go

Luncheon and a Show tickets a go

Cold Comfort Theater and Rollie's Bar and Grill are collaborating to offer Luncheon and a Show Sunday, March 26, at 11:30 a.m. at Rollie's, 37 Main St. Cold Comfort's performance of "Almost, Maine" by John Cariani will be complemented by a Rollie's luncheon. Limited seating is available, and reservations must be made in advance at Rollie's.

