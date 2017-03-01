Local Teen to Speak on TU Trout Camp Experiences at George's River Trout Unlimited Meeting March 13

George's River Trout Unlimited welcomes Amanda McFarland March 13 in Rockport for a presentation on youth fly fishing opportunities which highlights her experience with TU programs and camps in Maine and Vermont. McFarland is a sophomore at Camden Regional Hills High School and has become an avid fly tyer and fly fisher in recent years, taking advantage of TU Camps, Maine Sport fly tying clinics, and anything she can get her hands on to catch more fish and pursue her passion! McFarland's presentation will follow her fly fishing journey from her initial trial and error attempts through her experiences at Maine TU Trout Camp in 2015 and Vermont TU Trout Camp in 2016.

