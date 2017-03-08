Lions support 'Night Sight' for LifeFlight of Maine
The Camden Lions Club recently presented LifeFlight of Maine with a donation of $2,000 to help purchase night vision goggles. Lions Club members are dedicated to the ideal of service, be it community service or service to those in need.
