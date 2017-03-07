LePage glosses over facts with claims about Medicaid expansion
Gov. Paul LePage addresses the chamber during the 2017 State of the State address at the State House in Augusta in early February. AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage glossed over the truth about Medicaid expansion in Maine during a Tuesday morning radio interview on WVOM, according to professionals in the field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan '17
|Longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC