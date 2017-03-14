LePage blames Democrats for refusing to let him handle Maine's opiate crisis
Gov. Paul LePage tore into Democrats on Tuesday for years of blocking his administration's efforts to expand treatment options for opioid addicts, accusing them of warming to his proposals only when an election was approaching. LePage argued that Maine already spends $80 million a year fighting drug addiction and said Maine missed opportunities to make a difference when the Legislature rejected his various proposals.
