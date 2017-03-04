Legislature to hold hearing on mining...

Legislature to hold hearing on mining rules, mining bills

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Mainers who want to tell lawmakers what they think about how to regulate large-scale metal mines in the state will have an opportunity during a public hearing on March 20. The Maine Legislature's Joint Environment and Natural Resources Committee is planning to hold a single hearing starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 20, to receive public comments on several mining-related bills, according to Dan Tartakoff, legislative analyst with the Maine Legislature. One of those bills, LD 395 , would allow for the Legislature to review and vote on whether or not to approve the Department of Environmental Protection's third proposal for changing mining regulations under a controversial 2012 law.

