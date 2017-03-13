Legislators eye measure to protect IRAs from creditors
Maine is one of only a few states that lets creditors go after cash locked up in a debtor's Individual Retirement Account, a policy that risks the life savings of people thrifty enough to save for their old age. Worried that it may help drive retirees away, legislators are eyeing the possibility of changing the law to offer greater protection to IRA money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC