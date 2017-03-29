Lawmakers blast Maine casino bid after lobbyist admits offshore backing
A lobbyist hired by an offshore firm linked to controversial developer Shawn Scott told Maine legislators Wednesday that it's behind the 2017 effort for a casino in York County and intends to sell the rights, with a top lawmaker blasting the plan as corrupt. A hearing before the Legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee had the first admission of Bridge Capital's involvement in the effort , which prompted questions about the company's past in emerging markets in Asia, where one of its casinos was seized by the authoritarian Laotian government in 2015 and later sold over alleged corruption.
