Kathleen Gilbert, Marketing Director, Joins Hurricane Island Outward Bound School
Hurricane Island Outward Bound School, an adventure-based educational organization with several program bases in Maine, today announced that Kathleen Gilbert of Camden has joined the organization as marketing director. In her new role, she will focus on regional marketing and outreach efforts, as well as serve as liaison to the national marketing team at Outward Bound USA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan '17
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC