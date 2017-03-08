Invasive Pest Workshop in Milo to Address Threats to Maine's Forests

Invasive Forest Pest Workshops are being offered statewide in 2017 by Maine Association of Conservation Districts through a grant from Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. The upcoming Invasive Forest Pest workshop at the Milo Town office in Milo, Maine, hosted by the Piscataquis County Soil & Water Conservation District will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 9:30AM to 11:30AM and will feature presenters Allison Kanoti, Maine Forest Service Entomologist, and Heidi Reinhard, PCSWCD Program Coordinator.

