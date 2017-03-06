In search of Whoopie Pie of the Future

The Maine State Museum, Center Theatre and Maine Whoopie Pie Festival have joined forces to sponsor the Whoopie Pie of the Future student art contest. The contest, open to fifth through 12th graders from all 16 counties in Maine, asks students to envision, "What will the Whoopie Pie look like in 2117?" One finalist from each county will be selected based on his or her submission's creativity, originality, artistic skill and the clarity of written description.

