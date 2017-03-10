If LePage cared about Mainers' health...

If LePage cared about Mainers' health, he wouldn't cut this valuable program

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Gov. Paul LePage's administration is seeking permission from the Trump administration to bar food stamp recipients from redeeming their benefits for sugary beverages and candy at the grocery store. "Now, more than ever, SNAP funds need to be used to improve nutrition and health of low-income people by excluding purchases of products with no nutritional value," Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew wrote to officials with the U.S. Food and Nutrition Service last month in requesting permission to implement restrictions that the federal government has never before approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... 17 hr Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
X Auburn city councilman put up building with n... Mar 3 J L Hatch Rd 1
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Mar 2 Thill 14
News Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11) Feb 24 Phartoni 26
Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice? Feb 19 justgina 1
News Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto... Feb 13 bob49__68-RVN 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,852 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC