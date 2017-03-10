If LePage cared about Mainers' health, he wouldn't cut this valuable program

Gov. Paul LePage's administration is seeking permission from the Trump administration to bar food stamp recipients from redeeming their benefits for sugary beverages and candy at the grocery store. "Now, more than ever, SNAP funds need to be used to improve nutrition and health of low-income people by excluding purchases of products with no nutritional value," Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew wrote to officials with the U.S. Food and Nutrition Service last month in requesting permission to implement restrictions that the federal government has never before approved.

