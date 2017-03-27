How Trump's deep budget cuts might affect Maine universities
Maine's public university system and its army of researchers are keeping a close eye on the federal budget after many federal agencies that support university research and projects were targeted for significant cuts under President Donald Trump's preliminary budget. "We have been studying it," Joel Page, chancellor of the University of Maine System, said Monday while addressing the UMS board of trustees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|14 hr
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC