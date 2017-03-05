How relations between Maine and its Native American tribes have gotten so bad

Given colonial-era history between Maine's Native Americans and European settlers, it would be reckless to say that relations between the tribes and the state are at an all-time low but there's no question that problems of historic proportions exist. On that sunny May morning, the Passamaquoddy and Penobscot tribal' representatives made brief speeches and walked out of the House to join hundreds of tribal members gathered outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.