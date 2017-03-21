House Speaker Gideon blocks move to shine a light on Tipping's conflict of interest

Maine people who work hard and play by the rules recognize a conflict of interest when they see one. So they aren't buying the spin from House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, that Rep. Ryan Tipping, D-Orono, did nothing wrong when he accepted $9,000 from a political action committee to advocate for the passage of 2016 ballot initiative for an income surtax to fund education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.