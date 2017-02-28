Here's how the state plans to get more schools to consolidate

An inspirational message is painted above a door in a hallway of Piscataquis Community Secondary School, which serves the seventh through 12th-grade students of School Administrative District 4, in this November 2016 photo. School officials in the Guilford-based district have been in discussions with their counterparts in neighboring AOS 94 about applying for a state-funded school consolidation pilot project that would result in a merger of multiple high schools.

