Grant means audio system for Watts Hall
Watts Hall Community Players has received a grant for $4,700 from the Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to install a first class audio system in Watts Hall. The community theater has gotten by for many years with absolutely no audio equipment.
