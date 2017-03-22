Gay pride, Confederate battle flags d...

Gay pride, Confederate battle flags displayed at Maine high schools

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Flags, designed to serve as easily recognizable symbols of ideas or entities, are meant to be noticed, but two flags generally perceived to be at opposite ends of the political spectrum drew a lot of attention when they were flown outside Maine high schools earlier this month. The attention the flags received may have exceeded the aspirations of the people who raised them, however.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar 16 Patriot 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Mar 11 Crusing 5
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
X Auburn city councilman put up building with n... Mar 3 J L Hatch Rd 1
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Mar 2 Thill 14
News Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11) Feb 24 Phartoni 26
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC