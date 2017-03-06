Gardening Experts to Host Book Discus...

Gardening Experts to Host Book Discussion at Maine State Library

As caretakers to the natural world around us, gardeners can promote biodiversity and fight species extinction by selecting the certain trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals that nurture insects, birds, and amphibians and help create a self-regulated ecosystem. On Tuesday, March 14 at 6:00 PM, Maine authors and gardening experts Reeser Manley and Marjorie Peronto will host a program at the Maine State Library to share ecologically-minded garden planning strategies.

