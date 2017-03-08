From the dump to the gallery: Two rural Mainers turn trash into art
Artists and longtime friends, Wally Warren and Joe Kennedy, make unique art from materials that are unsuable to most. Although they each pick through dumps to find pieces to repurpose into their art, their finished products differ greatly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan '17
|Longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC