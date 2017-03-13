Florida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ring
Three Florida residents were arrested Saturday - two at the Portland International Airport - and charged with felony theft, retail theft and forgery. Police say the three are linked to multiple "cells" stealing credit and debit card information from hundreds of Mainers and using the cards at retail stores in Maine to steal "tens of thousands of dollars."
