FBI offers $5K reward for Maine's 'Silent Bandit' bank robber

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this man, who is suspected of robbing four Maine banks since 2012. The FBI is calling him "The Silent Bandit" because he never spoke a word during the robberies, instead passing notes to tellers.

