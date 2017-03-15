Fairfield mom serving prison time for...

Fairfield mom serving prison time for baby's death appears in court

Sun Journal

The parents of a Maine woman serving prison time for manslaughter in the death of her newborn son are seeking court-ordered rights to visit her 3-year-old daughter. The Morning Sentinel reported 21-year-old Kayla Stewart appeared in court Monday for a petition for grandparents' rights filed by her adoptive parents.

