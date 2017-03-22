Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding elderly widow out of $2 million

A former Maine legislator accused of defrauding an elderly Belfast woman out of more than $2 million pleaded not guilty Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to one count of theft by unauthorized taking and to an intentional and knowing securities violation. Robert Kenneth Lindell Jr., 52, of Cloverdale, California, was released Wednesday after posting an $85,000 property bond secured with real estate in Frankfort.

