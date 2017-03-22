Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding elderly widow out of $2 million
A former Maine legislator accused of defrauding an elderly Belfast woman out of more than $2 million pleaded not guilty Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to one count of theft by unauthorized taking and to an intentional and knowing securities violation. Robert Kenneth Lindell Jr., 52, of Cloverdale, California, was released Wednesday after posting an $85,000 property bond secured with real estate in Frankfort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC