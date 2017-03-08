Encouraging activism
John Hennessey, director of the Maine Episcopal Network for Justice, challenges residents of several Midcoast communities to take their concerns and compassion to their state legislators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
