EMCC's culinary program is transforming Maine's dining scene
Eastern Maine Community College students Emily Kennedy and Emily Howland pull baked cheese crisps off parchment paper in the kitchen of the Rangeley Cafe. An Eastern Maine Community College student works to plate paella for first tasting at the Rangeley CafA©, a training restaurant for the culinary arts students where they serve a full, reservation-only 90-minute lunch every Wednesday from 11:30 to 12:15.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mon
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
