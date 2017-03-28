EMCC's culinary program is transforming Maine's dining scene

Eastern Maine Community College students Emily Kennedy and Emily Howland pull baked cheese crisps off parchment paper in the kitchen of the Rangeley Cafe. An Eastern Maine Community College student works to plate paella for first tasting at the Rangeley CafA©, a training restaurant for the culinary arts students where they serve a full, reservation-only 90-minute lunch every Wednesday from 11:30 to 12:15.

