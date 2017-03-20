Dozens fight back over Maine's proposed mining rules

Dozens of Mainers showed up in Augusta on the first day of spring with a familiar message for members of the Legislature: open pit metal mining is too risky for Maine. More than 40 citizens, plus additional representatives from environmental groups, voiced their opposition to large scale metal mining and to proposed regulations that could open the door for such mining to start up again in Maine during a public hearing Monday before the Maine Legislature's Joint Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

