Don't believe the hype. The Dutch ele...

Don't believe the hype. The Dutch election will be a vote for business as usual.

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A billboard displays campaign flyers from various Dutch political parties near the parliament building in The Hague, Netherlands, on March 14. The people of the Netherlands are heading to the polls on March 15, and international attention toward the small European country is at a historic high. Will Brexit and the election of Donald Trump leave their trace on Dutch politics? Will a victory for the Dutch far right herald anti-establishment victories in France and Germany later this year, possibly bringing down both the euro and the European Union? These fears are all understandable enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Mar 11 Crusing 5
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
X Auburn city councilman put up building with n... Mar 3 J L Hatch Rd 1
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Mar 2 Thill 14
News Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11) Feb 24 Phartoni 26
Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice? Feb 19 justgina 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,551,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC