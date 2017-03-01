Documenting - The Boil'

Documenting - The Boil'

For the month of March, Badger CafA© & Pub on the Common presents "The Boil," a show of photographs documenting the time-honored Maine tradition of maple tapping and syrup-ing. The show combines recent photos taken by Bethany Oprie of Union; and photos from the mid-1970s taken by Greg Galbert of the Photographic Workshops.

