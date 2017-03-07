Dexter woman gets 14 years in prison for running drug ring with dad
A woman has been sentenced to prison for running a drug distribution ring with her father that stretched from Rhode Island to Maine. A judge sentenced 31-year-old Kelli Mujo on Monday in federal court to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
