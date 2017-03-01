Deadline nears for Young Stars of Maine
Young Maine musicians between the ages 12 and 25 are encouraged to apply for a Young Stars of Maine prize. For more than 50 years, Bay Chamber Concerts has awarded prizes to Maine students who have made a significant commitment to their musical studies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|10 hr
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Fri
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan '17
|Longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC