Dana Doran to present at upcoming Umfk Bov Business Breakfast Series
The University of Maine at Fort Kent Board of Visitors is encouraging the public to attend a Business Breakfast Series featuring guest speaker, Dana Doran. The breakfast will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. in the Nadeau Hall conference room on the UMFK campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|1 hr
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC