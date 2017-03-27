Dana Doran to present at upcoming Umf...

Dana Doran to present at upcoming Umfk Bov Business Breakfast Series

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The University of Maine at Fort Kent Board of Visitors is encouraging the public to attend a Business Breakfast Series featuring guest speaker, Dana Doran. The breakfast will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. in the Nadeau Hall conference room on the UMFK campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e... 1 hr Bob 1
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar 16 Patriot 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Mar 11 Crusing 5
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
X Auburn city councilman put up building with n... Mar 3 J L Hatch Rd 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,972,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC