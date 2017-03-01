Current & Coming

Current & Coming

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Capital Weekly

Artists Alexis Iammarino and Sarah Chadwick-Rogers recently teamed with Oceanside High School art students to create an eye catching mural in the Rockland building. The result is the first of many art projects OHS teaching artists Lily Hyde and Jared Cowan are planning for the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11) Feb 24 Phartoni 26
Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice? Feb 19 justgina 1
News Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto... Feb 13 bob49__68-RVN 1
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... Jan '17 Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan '17 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,255,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC