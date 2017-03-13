Credit union for Maine farmers, other food producers a big step closer
Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, whose grandfather Franklin Delano Roosevelt's administration was responsible for passing the Federal Credit Union Act of 1934, is an organizer of what would be known as the Maine Harvest Credit Union. A Maine-based project to create a new credit union for farmers and food entrepreneurs has reached an important milestone with the formation of an expert panel that includes one member with a famous grandfather who helped create the modern credit union system.
